Coro Cougars have returned to the top of the table after a commanding victory over Exies Diggers in the day-nighter at Exies No 1.
The Diggers side won the toss and looked to make early inroads against a Coro side who were without some of their key bowlers.
Those hopes were shortlived as John Witherspoon struck with his first delivery to see Diggers fall to 1/2 after the second over.
Nick Doolin and Kyle Pete tried to get their side back on track, but Witherspoon (2/24) struck again, this time to remove Doolin (11), while Pete (8) followed closely behind when he was run out by Brent Lawrence.
Ben Fattore and Mick Duncan were handed the difficult task of trying to rebuild their side's innings when they came together with their side sitting on 3/25.
The pair were able to put on 38 runs in quick time before Duncan (17) was knocked over by Tanner Cassidy.
Wickets started to fall quickly again for the Diggers side as Cassidy followed up his first when he knocked over Rocky Perre (0) while Shane Hutchinson (2/17) to see Diggers fall to 6/67.
Krish Chaudhary and Meli Ranitu were able to add 13 runs before Chaudhary (3) became the first to fall to the spin of Dean Bennett.
Ranitu was able to keep the score ticking over, and alongside captain Ash Verhagen, the pair were able to get their side over 100 before Ranitu (23) was caught and bowled by Bennett.
That was the end of the resistance from the Diggers side as Bennett (4/11) claimed the remaining two wickets to see the Exies side bowled out for 109 in the 38th over.
If the Diggers side were to have any chance of preventing Coro coming away with the victory, they would need to claim some early wickets to put the pressure back on the Cougars.
The Coro openers had other plans as they set about trying to secure the win and, along with it the bonus point on offer.
Lawrence and Jake Rand made the best start possible to get the Cougars past 50 without the loss of a wicket, and they were tracking to get to the target without losing a wicket.
Chaudhary (1/14) was able to end the opening stand with the wicket of Jake Rand (31), who was caught by Meli Ranitu, but the Cougars were over halfway to victory, sitting on 1/68.
Lawrence and Coro captain Haydn Pascoe would have been hoping they would be able to get their side over the line, but Liam Greenaway (1/26) had Pascoe (15) out caught by Verhagen, and Diggers may have hoped that would swing the momentum.
It didn't, however, as Lawrence (42*) and Bennett (7*) were able to guide the Cougars to an eight-wicket win with 24.4 overs remaining to also pick up the bonus point.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
