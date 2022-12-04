The return of cricket to Graham McCann Oval has proved successful for Hanwood after they took the points against Exies Eagles.
There has been no cricket out at the Hanwood ground in the 2022/23 season due to the consistent rainfall during October, and November has meant that ground preperation has been impossible due to a water-logged ground.
The dryer weather in recent weeks has allowed the curator and council staff to be able to get onto the ground and get it into playing condition earlier than expected.
After the Wanderers won the toss and elected to bat, Dean Catanzariti and Jordan Whitworth were able to get their side off to a strong start.
The opening wicket stand put on 39 runs before Whitworth (22) fell to the bowling of Mason Ashcroft, but Catanzariti and Charlie Cunial were able to keep the runs ticking over.
After adding 28 runs, Catanzariti (23) was run out by Connor Bock, but the loss of wickets didn't slow the run scoring.
Pardeep Deol and Cunial got their side to three runs of a hundred before Cunial (29) departed when he was caught and bowled by Ali Mehdi (1/26).
Deol and Sam Robinson were able to get their side to 129 before the Eagles attack was finally able to make an impact.
Robinson (10) was knocked over by Ashcroft, while Daniel Whitworth (0) and Owen Robinson (0) followed closely behind.
Deol (33) kept the scoreboard ticking over before he was caught off the bowling of Bock (4/26), with the Exies captain and Ashcroft (3/43) picking up the remaining wickets to see Hanwood bowled out for 146.
While Rajesh Johar (1/9) picked up the early wicket of Josh Davis (8) but Craig and Phil Burge were able to get their side back on track.
The pair put on 50 runs before Phil Burge (35) was knocked over by Charlie Cunial.
Varun Valsalsan and Cunial were able to pick up three quick wickets to see the Eagles fall to 5/85.
Bock (22) offered some resistance in the lower order, but the bowling from Cunial (2/25), Valsalan (3/28), Kadon Williams (1/5) and Gulfam Ahmed (1/10) helped to secure the Wanderers the victory.
The Eagles will look to bounce back when they take on Leagues while Hanwood takes on Exies Diggers.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
