Darlington Point residents will be to learn the path forward for a childcare project in the town at a meeting on Tuesday.
Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae residents would get an update on the project, and ideally form a committee to push it forward.
"We know there's a lot of interest and demand for the facility, so we're calling on the community to support the project and push it along," Councillor McRae said.
Darlington Point families can access two days of preschool for children through the Riverina Children's Activity Van mobile service, or have to travel for the service in larger centres.
A feasibility study funded by council and conducted by EQ Services identified the need for childcare for children under three and a five day a week early education.
All residents who participated in the study said they would use it and long day-care with before and after school options highlighted as preferred options along with preschool and family day care.
The benefits of an early education service would be creating new employment opportunities and reducing the cost and time of travel to access early education for parents.
"We've seen how successful projects like this can be with the state of the art Jerilderie Early Learning Centre now operating and we'd like to see the same happen in both Darlington Point and Coleambally," Cr McRae said.
The meeting will begin at 6pm at the Darlington Point Sports Club on Tuesday, November 6.
