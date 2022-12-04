The Area News

Committee needed to push for more early education in Darlington Point

By The Area News
Updated December 4 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
Darlington Point residents will meet at the town's Sports Club on Tuesday to discuss a project to provide early education and daycare services. Photo by Declan Rurenga

Darlington Point residents will be to learn the path forward for a childcare project in the town at a meeting on Tuesday.

