Griffith Swans president Paul Rogerson said it was so good to see one of their own heading to the AFL after a dedicated focus on their junior program for a number of years

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 3 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:32am
After having one of their own selected in the first round of the AFL Draft, Griffith Swans president Paul Rogerson said the club was finally seeing the results after considerable focus on their junior program.

