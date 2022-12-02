After having one of their own selected in the first round of the AFL Draft, Griffith Swans president Paul Rogerson said the club was finally seeing the results after considerable focus on their junior program.
Harry Rowston was the first Swan to be selected with Rogerson saying they were so proud to see him head to Greater Western Sydney (GWS) next season.
"Yeah the club just couldn't be prouder of all Harry's achievements," Rogerson said.
"To be drafted in the first round just makes it even more special and the club is just super proud of Harry."
Rogerson said that Harry's selection was fantastic for the region, with it showing fellow junior players that there was pathways available if they are willing to do the work.
"It is great to see the Griffith Swans name up there on the board," he said.
"What it does for the wider football community is shows all the local kids that there is a pathway that exists and if you are prepared to do the hard work and put your head down it's possible for any of the juniors from this area to be drafted."
Rogerson also made note of a decision to invest heavily in their junior program about a decade ago which is now seeing the Swans reap the benefits from that investment.
"We really invested heavily in our junior development about 10 years ago," he said.
"Where a lot of clubs were going the other way, we actually doubled our junior numbers by creating a second team.
"It was really difficult with volunteers and resources, but to see the fruits of all that hard work now coming through with a premiership this year for the U17.5's and for Harry to get drafted in the same year is just great."
Rogerson was also pleased to see that the first grade side was also filled with mainly Swans' juniors.
"We are really starting to see those boys come into the senior ranks now," he said.
"We should see those boys playing for our club for many years to come and the juniors are just continuing to go from strength to strength as well.
"Hopefully our next draftee is not too far away."
Rogerson also said that it was a fantastic reward for the Rowston family who have such a storied history with the Swans.
"They are just such a famous family for the Griffith Swans," he said.
"His dad Phil is a life member, former captain and coach of the senior team and has won multiple best and fairest's for the club.
"He was the junior president and he coached the U17.5's premiership team last year while Harry's brother Ben is just a great club man and volunteer.
"Then his brother Jack is our current senior captain and has already won two best and fairest's and Kirsty Harry's mother has always been involved with netball coaching and on the committee.
"Millie, Harry's younger sister is also winning junior best and fairest's in netball, so they are just a very talented family and a real lifeblood of the Griffith Swans.
"It's just a great story from a great family from our club."
