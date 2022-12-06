Following a decade of complaints and calls from the community to address the Hanwood Public School crossing, the state's Deputy Premier says he will push for work on the safety upgrade to begin.
Paul Toole, who's also Minister for Regional NSW, has put pressure on Transport for NSW to address the dangerous crossing.
The crossing goes across Kidman Way, prompting teachers, parents and the community to highlight fears as children cross the street in between heavy and fast-moving traffic.
The Area News asked Mr Toole during his visit to Griffith when the crossing would be made safer for children after previous efforts to install a crossing guard found that it was "too dangerous for someone to work at".
Mr Toole repeated the statement, saying that there wouldn't be a crossing supervisor placed at the crossing in its current condition.
"You have to think about the safety of everybody involved, not only the children and parents. Safety is the number one priority and we're not going to jeopardise an individual's safety," Mr Toole said.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran noted that Griffith City Council had drawn up a design that had been approved, but they were simply waiting for workers to put it in place.
A spokeswoman for Mr Toole's office has since confirmed that Transport for NSW was in the final stages of the design process, and that pressure had been put on them to have the crossing complete by the next school term.
"[Mr Toole] has made it clear to them that he would like the upgrade to be finalised by the time school goes back next year, and they've said to him that they will do everything in their power to make that happen."
While the Deputy Premier had outlined the expectation the crossing will be safer by the first term of 2023, repair work is the key priority.
Many of the state's road crews were focused on repairing damage caused by the floods across the state and that repair work was essential as to ensure safety for drivers and passengers.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
