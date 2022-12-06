The Area News

Deputy Premier Paul Toole has promised to put pressure on Transport for NSW to make Hanwood's school crossing safer

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:18pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier and Minister for Roads and Transport Paul Toole has put pressure on Transport NSW to address the Hanwood Public School crossing by the next school term. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Following a decade of complaints and calls from the community to address the Hanwood Public School crossing, the state's Deputy Premier says he will push for work on the safety upgrade to begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.