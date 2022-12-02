EDWARD River mayor Peta Betts is expected to win Nationals preselection on Saturday for the seat of Murray for the NSW election in March.
Cr Betts will compete with long-standing Leeton Nationals member Sandra Williams in a vote at Deniliquin.
Murray, which extends from Berrigan to the South Australian border and north to Griffith, was a Nationals stronghold until the last state election when Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Helen Dalton won in 2019.
Mrs Dalton has since become an independent and is expected to re-contest the seat in March.
Cr Betts, who runs a conveyancing business, was elected mayor of her Deniliquin-based council earlier this year.
