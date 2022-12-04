Verses to follow the Kidman Way with

Griffith's prolific poet Stuart Clarke has published his fourth book of poetry, Kidman Way Verse.
The volume includes 23 poems which tell tales of naked sunbathers and mice breaking into jails, as well as key people who've helped shape the community including Willbriggie's Peter Aue, Francesco Battalglia and Tom Apolloni.
Some of the people featured in the poetry are the great grandfathers of people living in Griffith.
Mr Clarke wrote his first poem in 1968 but said a fair bit of historical research was needed to ensure the stories were told with accuracy.
"A lot of research has gone into this," Mr Clarke said.
"It preserves a slice of history. It immortalises the people and their contribution to the community."
He said when it came to retelling the history of the district it would see him visiting archives, cemeteries and libraries as he collected the details needed.
Mr Clarke said the Willbriggie storekeeper Peter Aue was well known for saying he 'was the cheapest shop in town' and operated for 30 years, however many people didn't know there was a store at Willbriggie.
"It may only have been 30 years but it's been that long since people remembered there was a store there," he said.
Mr Clarke's first book, The Blackstump and Beyond was first published in 2005, it was followed by From the Bidgee to the Lachlan in 2017 and in 2021, Riverina Rhymes was published.
Kidman Way Verse will be available from News and Gifts on Banna, at Limone and at Hillston's tourist information centre, the Red Dust Gallery.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
