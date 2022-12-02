The Area News

Deputy Premier Paul Toole has emphasised that the 50 million dollar pothole fund is for immediate repairs

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 2 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 4:00pm
Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Mayor Doug Curran and general manager Brett Stonestreet observing a pothole on Kurrajong Avenue. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Deputy Premier Paul Toole has emphasised the immediate nature of the pothole management fund, after Griffith received $450,000 from the 50 million dollar fund.

