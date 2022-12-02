Deputy Premier Paul Toole has emphasised the immediate nature of the pothole management fund, after Griffith received $450,000 from the 50 million dollar fund.
Mr Toole came out to visit Griffith on December 2 and toured some of the roads that have been impacted by the flooding that has swept New South Wales.
"With the rainfall we've seen across the state, our roads have taken a battering," he said.
"[The fund] is about providing councils in regional areas with immediate relief. Each council has been given a certain allocation of funding ... Griffith has been given 450,000 dollars and that 450,000 is to go towards fixing and repairing potholes."
He added that the 50 million would be in addition to other programs, instead of coming out of them.
"This rapid injection of funds is on top of the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges."
Mr Toole emphasised the importance of having safe roads ahead of the Christmas period, with the increased travel it brings.
"We're very close to the Christmas holiday period where locals and businesses alike are going to be on the road networks so it's important they're as safe as possible."
A spokesperson for Mr Toole's office emphasised that the state government had invested 19 million dollars in Griffith's roads since 2019.
IN OTHER NEWS
While Mayor Doug Curran has previously said that the 450,000 would not go far towards fixing the damage, he said that it would assist in fixing any immediate dangers.
"The 450,000 dollars will go a long way, it won't remedy everything ... what it will do is allow us to fix the ones that are creating safety risks for our school buses, productivity issues, address the holiday traffic in the next few weeks."
Mr Toole added that there would be other programs for longer term fixes and improvements.
"The road network is a big job ahead, for all agencies and we'll be working as quickly as we can to get them to the standard they were at before and in some cases, better."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.