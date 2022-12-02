The Area News

Deputy Premier Paul Toole visited Griffith to discuss the 'Welcome Experience' plan to retain key workers

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 2 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right - Griffith Base Hospital manager Joanne Garlick, Mayor Doug Curran, Doctor Mohamad Hakmi and Deputy Premier Paul Toole. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Deputy Premier Paul Toole made the journey out to Griffith and visited Griffith Base Hospital to announce the 'Welcome Experience' - part of a plan to support key workers and encourage more to relocate regionally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.