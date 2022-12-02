Deputy Premier Paul Toole made the journey out to Griffith and visited Griffith Base Hospital to announce the 'Welcome Experience' - part of a plan to support key workers and encourage more to relocate regionally.
The program will act as a kind of 'concierge' for key workers like police officers, healthcare workers and teachers - connecting them with services and the wider community.
Mr Toole met with Griffith Base Hospital General Manager Joanne Garlick, Mayor Doug Curran and local doctor Mohammad Hakmi to discuss the program and what it would bring to Griffith.
"We know when people are moving out to the regions, it can be quite daunting," Mr Toole said.
"Research shows that within the first six weeks, the experience they receive can actually determine whether they will be retained in those local communities ... when they come, we want them to stay there."
Councillor Curran hoped that the program would help bring key staff into the city ahead of the Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment, but that there were future plans for other workers.
"We've got three years for that build, we need to start getting staff ready for that. This is one piece of the puzzle ... we're working on a broader enticement to bring people out here."
"If we can focus on those vacancies, it will improve the liveability of our town."
Mr Toole said that the program would start here but that there may be options to expand it in the future.
"This is where we're going to start. This is the pilot, and then we may look at expanding it as well."
Mr Hakmi moved to Griffith in January, and said that the city had already been welcoming, with hospital management assisting him and his family by connecting them to schools and needed services - itself proving the concept of the "welcome experience."
"People in Griffith are very friendly and helpful, and Griffith's location is near to three main cities - Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne so Griffith has a very nice location."
He added that the only hurdle he'd faced was securing housing in the area, and the hospital had assisted with that as well.
"They sent emails and letters to the agencies here and the problem was solved, I got the house keys."
He encouraged more healthcare workers both national and international to make the move.
