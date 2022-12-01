Griffin Green project celebrated at housing awards

The Griffin Green affordable housing project has been recognised at the PowerHousing Australia Awards Ceremony in the last week of November, taking the runner-up position of the 2022 Business Partner award.
The project aims to build 20 townhouses and over 40 new housing lots around Dave Taylor Park to address the housing shortage - funded by the Commonwealth government, Argyle Housing and Griffith City Council.
The project will also include a number of quality-of-life improvements - new playground equipment, a basketball court and a green space, as well as a community hub.
The PowerHousing Australia awards celebrate those taking steps to address the housing crisis across Australia, as well as those who go above and beyond to housing professionals who go 'above and beyond.'
The Griffin Green project is one of those, with Argyle Housing being celebrated for their work.
Argyle Housing CEO Carolyn Doherty said that the group was excited to be recognised.
"We are very grateful to Powerhousing Australia for the recognition of our business relationship with Griffith City Council on the Griffin Green Housing Project," she said.
"Together we are revitalising a community through building 20 affordable rental homes and 42 housing lots in South Griffith."
Mayor Doug Curran seconded the feeling.
"This development not only reflects the innovation that can be achieved in regional areas through partnerships but demonstrates the importance and impact of the investment into housing and economic outcomes in areas of regional growth," he added.
Construction on the Griffin Green project is currently estimated to be completed by August 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.