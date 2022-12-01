The Area News

The Griffin Green housing project has been celebrated at national housing awards

Updated December 1 2022 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
Griffin Green project celebrated at housing awards
Griffin Green project celebrated at housing awards

The Griffin Green affordable housing project has been recognised at the PowerHousing Australia Awards Ceremony in the last week of November, taking the runner-up position of the 2022 Business Partner award.

