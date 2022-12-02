Weekend nightlife around the city
Tony L starts your weekend at the Sporties Club from 7.30pm on Friday. Ago headlines Acoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel from 7pm. Acoustics with Joseph is on the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Mad Coats will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Rossi will work the decks at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Run returns for third year
The car park under the plane on a stick will be place to leave your donations for Hampers of Hope and Meals on Wheels before heading off on a cruise. Donations can be left from 9am, the cruise leaves at midday.
Gallery's final exhibition for the year
The art gallery's final exhibition showcases some of the best handcrafted items that can be used to share joy with family and friends during Christmas. Cards, prints, ceramics, jewellery and more made by local artists.
Raffle for Christmas hams and a visit from Santa
The traditional Rotary Christmas Carnival starts from 5.30pm on Friday, there's the raffle for a ham, live entertainment and a sausage sizzle. Santa's expected to make a quick visit to Griffith from the north to help turn on Griffith's Christmas Lights at 7.30pm.
Businesses to bring out their best
Banna Avenue businesses will be running their Sidewalk Sale as part of the Glow2680 campaign on Saturday. The sale begins at 1pm with shoppers also getting the opportunity to win a gift voucher when they support the city's retailers.
19 finalists in jewellery award featured
An exhibition to celebrate three decades of the National Contemporary Jewellery Award has opened at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition features the work of finalists in the national award. The National Contemporary Jewellery Collection is the flagship exhibition for Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition closes on December 18.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening around Griffith
Got an event and want to get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
