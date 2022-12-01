It's been a year since Griffith's current council was elected in the 2021 elections - and there have been successes and losses throughout that year.
The year in council saw the long-awaited opening of West End Stadium, a national Bush Summit and a long-running debate on frost fans - among everything else that's crossed the desk.
Mayor Doug Curran reflected on the year past, and said while the first year had been a success, they would be slowing down for a moment and balancing the budget going forward.
"There's really positive things happening, there's a lot of state government money flowing and programs coming into the area," he said.
He noted successes such as the Street Scapes festival, the Community Opinion Groups and the West End Stadium - although noted that the stadium had been the work of many councils before the current group.
"I'm really proud of what we've been able to achieve as a council," he said.
"It's all about improving the liveability in town."
He especially highlighted the community opinion groups as a success in engaging the community and better understanding the issues facing them.
Those successes don't come for free however, and the council has found themselves overbudget by 1.3 million dollars, from an estimated $600,000 surplus to a $700,000 deficit.
Councillor Curran said that they had time to recover that money, but that it meant we would likely see fewer new projects in the next year and instead see more use of existing infrastructure.
"We've got to keep an eye on financial sustainability, it's becoming an even harder thing for the whole sector ... We've got nine months to rectify that, but it's worrying."
"Our internal focus is on that sustainability, with an external focus on housing."
Another way Cr Curran hoped to ease that pressure is to leverage existing projects and use them to full advantage, particularly the West End Stadium.
"We're just trying to figure out 'How do we make more of what we have out there' ... we just want to get better at what we're doing," he said.
"The aim is to have an event or festival every month, and a sporting event every month so that for two weekends every month - we get good patronage for our motels, and we attract more attention of further providers and the government."
Summarising, he said that he felt positively about the year past and the year ahead.
"There are challenges, but every challenge is an opportunity if you keep that positive mindset ... the state election is another opportunity. They'll be looking to spend money to buy some votes, so if we can take advantage of that, we will."
"We're in a positive position, so we can acknowledge the negative but focus on the positive."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
