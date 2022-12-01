The Area News

Griffith City Council's first year has seen a number of successful programs come at a price tag

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Councillor Doug Curran reflected on the year since his election as mayor. Photo on file.

It's been a year since Griffith's current council was elected in the 2021 elections - and there have been successes and losses throughout that year.

