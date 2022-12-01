Ex-Servicemen's Diggers will come out of the bye and face Coro Cougars on Saturday for Griffith District Cricket Association's eighth round.
Diggers captain Ash Verhagen said he was excited to come back from the bye.
The Cougars will be looking to recover after falling to the Exies Eagles the week prior, after running out of overs while chasing down a total of 202.
Despite the previous week's result, Verhagen said the Cougars were reigning premiers and were the competition's benchmark.
"They known what they're doing and they have a really good recipe for success, they'll come out and play their game," he said.
Verhagen said Coro had its share of players who could stick around at the crease and score plenty of runs but the Diggers would be focused on their own efforts.
He said the team would be keeping their plan simple, focusing on keeping their bowling tight, not dropping catches .
Verhagen said the Diggers would be close to full-strength but would be missing a number of players due to other commitments.
He said that would give players in lower grades a chance to stake their claim in first grade.
"It's a chance for some of our younger players to come up from the lower grades and make my job next week a little bit harder," Verhagen said.
The coin toss will be at 1pm at Exies Oval number one on Saturday.
Meanwhile across at Hanwood Oval the Ex-Servicemen's Eagles will play the Hanwood Wanderers.
Captain Connor Bock said everyone contributed to the Eagles win the week before.
"We've got Phil (Burge) who got his 50 and everyone else was able to contribute with 20s and 30s," he said.
"(Sam) Breed took some wickets and Arjun (Kamboj) bowled pretty tightly and was unlucky not to take a wicket.
"It shows we're not reliant on one person, if everyone contributes each week, that's all you can ask for."
With Hanwood losing their game to the Leagues Panthers last week, Bock said the Wanderers had some players who could easily tip the scales for their team.
"We've got to strike early but our focus is on what we need to do rather than what they're doing," Bock said.
Eagles play Hanwood at Hanwood Oval at 1pm.
