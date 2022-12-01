The Area News

Diggers, Eagles not focused their opposition ahead of GDCA's eighth round

Updated December 2 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 9:00am
Phil Burge at work at the crease during round seven. Photo by Declan Rurenga

Ex-Servicemen's Diggers will come out of the bye and face Coro Cougars on Saturday for Griffith District Cricket Association's eighth round.

