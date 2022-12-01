The Area News

Workshop to be held to hear from growers to help decide the Citrus Centre of Excellence's future

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 11:30am
Chair of Griffith and District Citrus Growers Association Vito Mancini, Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders and Deputy Premier Paul Toole opened the centre back in April. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Following the successful launch of the Citrus Centre of Excellence earlier in 2022, the Griffith and District Citrus Grower's Association is calling for growers around the Riverina to come and have their say on the future of the centre.

