Following the successful launch of the Citrus Centre of Excellence earlier in 2022, the Griffith and District Citrus Grower's Association is calling for growers around the Riverina to come and have their say on the future of the centre.
The association has commissioned a consultant to assist in developing the centre as it goes forward, with step one being a workshop with growers to identify what they feel needs to be focused on.
Griffith and District Citrus Grower's Association chairman Vito Mancini said that it was important to get as many voices and ideas as possible in the room.
"A survey went out to the industry that was well supported so we thank growers for participating in that," he said.
"The next stage is a workshop. We're calling on growers to come and help us design the centre to cater for current and future needs."
He emphasised the importance of hearing from other voices, aside from the usual suspects.
"If you get too few people making plans for the many, it can miss the target so we're asking for as many growers as possible so we can hear their thoughts on what they want or need."
He added that the initial phase had been going well, producing a wide range of conditions that can be used for future development and programs.
"We've developed plantings based on the way we expect them to be put in the ground in the future ... the foundation block gives us the nuts and bolts to be able to make the more high-level things. We expect to start getting results of projects out there in the next few years," Mr Mancini said.
The workshop will be held at 10am on December 6, at the Citrus Centre of Excellence - located on Murray Road.
