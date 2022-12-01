Over 160 swimmers are set to dive into Griffith Swimming Club's first carnival of the season on Saturday. The Griffith Long-Course Championships runs for two days.
Club president Peta Serafin said the club is hoping to do more than just run a carnival, with plans under way to make it a marquee event.
Competitors first hit Griffith's new swimming pool in January with the Country Regionals competition which around 350 swimmers, coaches and their families attend
"We have the best swimming facilities within the Southern Inland swimming region," Serafin said.
The weekend's carnival provided the opportunity to promote the club, the facilities and Griffith to people visiting the city.
"It's our aim for this weekend to be an event that people in NSW, ACT and Victoria want to come and visit," she said.
Serafin said it would maximise the potential provided by a new swimming pool and would leverage the city's hospitality and tourism sector.
Sixty-four Griffith swimmers have registered to compete and another 100 will arrive on Saturday for the championship. The wants to build on the sense of the community in their sport and will host a dinner for everyone attending.
"The kids train at 5am every day, it's a really disciplined sport and the kids swim all day and then go home," Serafin said.
"We want to create memories away from the pool building friendships and becoming more than a competition."
READ MORE
Continuing the evolution of the event a prize pool of over $6000, thanks to the generous support of local businesses, will see medalists earn cash prizes.
The event's major sponsor the Gem Hotel will see the Gem Cup - and $500 - awarded to the swimming club for the highest team score of the day. Masters and relay swimmers will get wine or a voucher.
During the same weekend club's long-course championships are run, a Masters-sanctioned swimming event will also be run.
"It's the first time there's been a co-sanctioned event," Serafin said.
Griffith Swimming Club will host the SISA Championships and the Speed Sprint in February.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.