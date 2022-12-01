The Area News

Griffith Swimming Club has eyes on future with Long Course Championships

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Griffith's new outdoor pool got its first taste of big competitive swimming carnivals with the 2022 Country Regionals in January.

Over 160 swimmers are set to dive into Griffith Swimming Club's first carnival of the season on Saturday. The Griffith Long-Course Championships runs for two days.

