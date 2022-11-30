NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced a new program to revitalise the regions, including efforts to improve connectivity, increase housing and attract more workers out to the regions.
Mr Toole announced the 'Vision for Regional Communities' on November 29, outlining a strategy to improve regional NSW as a destination to live.
"This is a vision for the regional NSW we are building with our local communities, backed by real actions we know will make a real difference to people's everyday lives," Mr Toole said.
Part of that plan will include a 'Welcome Experience' being piloted in eight regional towns, including Griffith. The program aims to provide extra support to those moving to the regions by partnering movers with existing residents - a buddy system.
READ MORE
The program will be tested in Broken Hill, Walgett, Coffs Harbour, Muswellbrook, Goulburn, Griffith, Corowa and Bega next year with a goal of moving it to more locations in 2024.
"The bush is renowned for its hospitality but moving to a new town can be daunting, especially with a family," Mr Toole said.
"This service acts a bit like a concierge - people are matched with locals giving them the opportunity to ask questions about healthcare and childcare services and even which area of town might best suit their family."
President of the Griffith Business Chamber John Nikolic said that it was a good measure, but that we would need more to solve the crisis.
"There's no single solution to solving the skills crisis but ensuring that new workers are properly welcomed and have access to services is one way of ensuring that when they do move here, they're likely to stay," he said.
"The chamber welcomes the initiative but there are other key parts of the puzzle that needs to be addressed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.