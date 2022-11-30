The Area News

Griffith will be part of a pilot program to make transitioning to regional NSW easier, from 2023

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 30 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced the new plan on November 29. Photo contributed.

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced a new program to revitalise the regions, including efforts to improve connectivity, increase housing and attract more workers out to the regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.