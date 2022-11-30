The Area News

Griffith set big total in Derek Rogers Cup

By Roy Binks
November 30 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonty Conlan lead the scoring for Leagues Club scoring 15 runs. Photo by Liam Warren

MASTER BLASTER

In a battle between the two undefeated teams in the Master Blaster competition the Sixers were able to prevail after their batsmen made a impressive 4/95 and held the Stars to 6/84.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.