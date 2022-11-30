Griffith set big total in Derek Rogers Cup

Griffith batted first and batted responsibly to see out their 40 overs. Lachlan Spry and Alec Brady got the innings off to a steady start until Brady was unluckily run out. Kye Campbell (11) kept the score ticking along but it was Matt Andrighetto who ultimately held the inning together with a mature inning of 42 not out which was completed over 28 overs.

