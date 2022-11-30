Griffith set big total in Derek Rogers Cup

In a battle between the two undefeated teams in the Master Blaster competition the Sixers were able to prevail after their batsmen made a impressive 4/95 and held the Stars to 6/84.
Hudson Crack and Charlie Bunn again led the way scoring 27 runs each.
Hugo Bunn added 13 and Oscar Molloy 10. Hugh Kite was the Stars most successful bowler, picking up two wickets. Hugh also played a tremendous innings of 41 runs to give his side a chance of causing an upset. Cooper Hunt contributed 19 and Bayley Hill 11.
Hudson Crack and Hugo Bunn both captured two wickets for the Sixers.
The Thunder got away with a close win over the Hurricanes. They made 6/84 and restricted the Hurricanes to 6/70. Logan Cowie was in top form for the Thunder, hitting up 29 runs, Ben Spry helped the score along with 14 and Simon Ramsey made 11.
Lucas Lugton, Toby Lasscock, Zara Bastianon and Flynn Crawford-Ross all took a wicket for the Hurricanes. Lucas Lugton also did a good job with the bat, hitting up 22 runs.
Flynn Crawford-Ross helped the score along with 17 and Illya Lewis made 11. Ben Spry starred with the ball, picking up three wickets.
The Scorchers score of 0/94 made it impossible for them to lose their game against the Heat who responded with 6/65. Josh Taprell continued his good run of form making 32, Cowen Wynne made a useful 19, Archie Dunbar 11 and Riley Keenan also made 11.
The Heat batsmen found the going tough but Ollie Nancarrow managed to make 15 and Jonas Catanzariti 14. Bowlers to take wickets for the Scorchers included Sarah Plumer, Ollie Christoff, Riley Keenan and Dexter Halliburton.
An outstanding effort from Hugh Kite has seen the Cricketer of the Week award go to a Stars player for the second week in succession.
Coro scored a solid win over Diggers in their game at Jubilee on Saturday morning.
Their score of 5/80 featured major contributions from Talon Williams and Alec Brady who both made 19 runs. Kitty Maher chipped in with nine runs. Roy Condon bowled one over to take 2/1 and prove to be Diggers most successful bowler.
Diggers batsmen were able to make 7/68 to just fall short. Miles Condon stood out with the bat, hitting up 23 runs. Reon Swart gave good support with an innings of 14 and Koby Muirhead made eight. In the bowling department, Jackson Grace-Wade bowled well to pick up two wickets for two runs.
The day/night game between Leagues Club and Hanwood was a tightly contested affair.
Hanwood were able to just sneak home with a score of 8/88 (ave 11 against Leagues Club's 7/70 (ave 10). Josh Pentory played a strong innings at the top of the order to finish with 20 runs , Harrison Palmer helped his team out with 11 runs and Levi Plum made nine.
Winston Nolan was the pick of the Leagues Club bowlers, capturing three wickets for six runs. Varis Gill also bowled well to take 2/8. Leagues Club's batting was headed by Jonty Conlan who made 15 runs, Varis Gill made a handy 13 and Chad Campbell made nine. Anthony D'Ambrosio and Levi Plum both succeeded in taking two wickets for Hanwood.
Miles Condon made the highest score of the weekend and took a wicket, which is enough to win the Cricketer of the week award.
Griffith came up against a strong Wagga team on Sunday at Jubilee Oval. Wagga were a little bit better in their running between the wicket and in the field which eventually allowed them to overcome Griffith's good score of 136.
Griffith batted first and batted responsibly to see out their 40 overs. Lachlan Spry and Alec Brady got the innings off to a steady start until Brady was unluckily run out. Kye Campbell (11) kept the score ticking along but it was Matt Andrighetto who ultimately held the inning together with a mature inning of 42 not out which was completed over 28 overs.
Josh Taprell (nine) and Kobi Nancarrow (nine) combined with Andrighetto in useful partnerships which saw Griffith reach 9/136.
Griffith's bowlers had early success with Vai Patel capturing Wagga's opening batsmen with the score on three. However a partnership of 77 between Baxter Jaegar (17) and Harrison Ockerby (50 retired) took the Wagga score to 80 before the second wicket fell.
Wickets to Hudson Crack and a Vai Patel run out gave Griffith a chance when Wagga was on 4/103.
However Wagga's batsmen only lost one more wicket before passing Griffith's score. Kye Campbell took 1/5, Hudson Crack 1/12, Luke Ramsey 1/29 and Vai Patel 1/23.
