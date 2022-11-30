Transporting community members around is something that Griffith's proud Indigenous man Robert Monaghan takes pride in.
Mr Monaghan is part of the Intereach Aboriginal Driver Project which employs Indigenous drivers who assist getting people to and from activities and appointments.
Following success of the program this year, Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has extended its funding of the program through to December 2023.
The program was initially launched in January 2020 and was set for a one year project, but proved so successful it was extended for a further two years.
Mr Monaghan said he transports patients around Griffith and to Wagga and Albury.
"I've completed under 2,000 trips from January 2020 to September 2022, travelling about 50,000 kilometres," he said,
He said he appreciates the employment opportunity and values the positive feedback from participants.
"I've met some lovely people. This is an important service for the Aboriginal community ... I have been telling people about my job and how they can use the transport service," he said.
He said he was pleased with the funding extension and hopes TfNSW continued to extend it beyond 2023.
"It was great to have this extended, and I hope they keep the extension going. It's good for everyone. And thanks to Intereach for all their support."
