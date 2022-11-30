The Area News

Intereach Aboriginal Driver Project renewed for another year with funding from Transport for NSW

Updated December 1 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 10:30am
The Intereach Aboriginal Driver Project employs Indigenous drivers who assist getting people to and from activities and appointments. Picture supplied

Transporting community members around is something that Griffith's proud Indigenous man Robert Monaghan takes pride in.

