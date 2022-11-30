The Area News

Griffith Feral Runners welcome first event with spring weather

By Ron Anson
Updated November 30 2022 - 1:35pm, first published 1:22pm
Derek Goullet climbing the hill. Photo contributed

Finally, the Ferals found themselves running in what resembled a conventional late Spring weather event, sunny and a smidge over 30 degrees. Better late than never.

