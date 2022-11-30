"Anthony Trefilo ran past me early and I reckon he was targeting young Connor Moore. When I got to around 300 to 400m from the finish line Tref was walking young Isaac Fattore back to the finish line. He had fallen over and was quiet upset. Tref has sacrificed his run to help a young Feral in need. At the finish line he then grabbed the first aid kit and patched up young Fattore. A very nice deed." Thank you, Anthony.