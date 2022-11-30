Finally, the Ferals found themselves running in what resembled a conventional late Spring weather event, sunny and a smidge over 30 degrees. Better late than never.
The 3.1 kilometre short course had 28 starters several of which normally do the long course. Connor Moore starting from a 10 minute 15 second handicap lead the field home posting a net time of 14m35s.
Bronwyn Jones normally does the long course came in second followed by competition leader Gary Workman. He still leads the competition by seven points, but it could have been a 13-point margin if he finished second.
Next was Elio Minato then regular long course runner Anthony Salmon. Isaac Fattore finished sixth one second ahead of regular long course runner Anthony Trefilo.
Sunday, I received a text that read;
"Anthony Trefilo ran past me early and I reckon he was targeting young Connor Moore. When I got to around 300 to 400m from the finish line Tref was walking young Isaac Fattore back to the finish line. He had fallen over and was quiet upset. Tref has sacrificed his run to help a young Feral in need. At the finish line he then grabbed the first aid kit and patched up young Fattore. A very nice deed." Thank you, Anthony.
Starting from a 19m 30s handicap he was the last to start the long course and was first to finish.
With a net time of 23m 53s Aidan Fattore set a blistering pace of 3m54s/km on the 6.1km course. Keith Riley was second with a net time of 38m18s followed by Lachlan Date 28m40s. (Mr. Simpson this was the third fastest time for the day) Chris Fuchs's 27m22s was the second fastest time.
Vince Restagno (31m20s) put in a great effort and carved three minutes off his last run on this track.
Finishing 11th was the first female Georgia Grimmond.
Ron Anson and Richard West convinced the race director that they were the last runners and so packed up, little did they know that Tracey Josling and Stewart Wood had swapped a run for a stroll and chat and were still out there.
Rodney and Renae Savage chose the same strategy for the short course.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5.30pm start during daylight savings. New members are always welcome.
