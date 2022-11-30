The Area News

Griffith vets have warned of increased heartworm risk from the high mosquito numbers

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Warning for pets as mosquitoes bring heartworm risk

While recent floods and warm weather has led people to load up on mozzie repellent as numbers skyrocket, Griffith's vets have issued a reminder not to forget about our four-legged friends.

