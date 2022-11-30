Warning for pets as mosquitoes bring heartworm risk

While recent floods and warm weather has led people to load up on mozzie repellent as numbers skyrocket, Griffith's vets have issued a reminder not to forget about our four-legged friends.
Mosquitoes are known as notorious spreaders of disease for humans, sharing diseases like dengue fever and Japanese encephalitis - but they can also spread dangerous heartworm to our canine companions.
Griffith Veterinary Hospital has warned owners to look after their pets and ensure their vaccinations are up to date.
"With the increase of mosquitoes, we really need to be mindful that patients are being protected against heartworm," said Nicole Alvaro, a practice manager and vet nurse at Griffith Veterinary Hospital.
"[Heartworm] is very serious. There are treatments available but from my understanding, they're very intensive and quite expensive, and they're not always successful so prevention is better than cure."
She added that there had been positive cases in Griffith, Jerilderie and Deniliquin even before the flooding - making it twice as important for owners to get their pets vaccinated.
The clinic is offering free initial vaccinations for puppies between 12 and 16 weeks old, in an effort to encourage greater awareness of heartworm, although followup boosters will have a fee involved.
Ms Alvaro said that chewable tablets could be effective but didn't offer as much safety as vaccinations.
"There are positive cases in patients that have been using once a month treatments - they don't have a leeway. If it gets forgotten or people get busy, they don't have that protection," she said.
She urged all pet owners to contact their vets and talk further about preventative measures.
With help from our friends at Zoetis we're able to offer all puppies ages 12-16 weeks a free initial dose of ProHeart SR-12 for a limited period. For details on this offer or to book your pet in for a vaccination give us a call on (02) 6962 3142
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
