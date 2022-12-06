The Area News

The Gem Hotel's Bull and Bell Steakhouse awarded Chef of the Year at national awards

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
The Gem Hotel accommodation manager Simone Morrissey and Emily Knox standing with a representative from award sponsor Hostplus. Picture supplied

Griffith's Gem Hotel has lived up to its sparkling name after being honoured at the prestigious Australian Hotels Association (AHA) National Awards for excellence.

