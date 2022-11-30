The Area News

Tragic end to flood search for missing Balranald teenager

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 30 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A body has been recovered in a search for a missing teenager at Balranald. Picture from file

A body has been found after days of searching for a missing teenager in the Riverina's western floodwaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.