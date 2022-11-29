A man has died after his wrecked truck was discovered some time after it crashed in the western Riverina.
The tragedy occurred near Goolgowi on Tuesday, when it was reported there had been a single-vehicle crash around 4pm.
Emergency services arrived at the scene on Cahills Road near Higgins Lane, around 15km north of Goolgowi, and discovered a truck had left the road.
"The crash is believed to have occurred some time earlier that afternoon," NSW Police said.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers found a prime mover that had left the road and collided with a tree.
The driver of the truck, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene, police said.
Specialist police have examined the crash site after it was declared a crime scene on Tuesday.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
