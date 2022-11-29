Million dollar grant for Hanwood Sportsground

Following a commitment from Griffith City Council to improve the state of Hanwood Oval, the council has been awarded over a million dollars for much-needed changes and improvements.
The Community Opinion Group held by Griffith City Council saw many Hanwood residents and athletes call for action on the oval, prompting councillor Glen Andreazza to lobby for a $500,000 contribution from council in order to be eligible for a million dollar grant as part of the NSW government's Multi-Sports Community Facility Fund.
That million-dollar grant has been approved, with planning on the upgrades set to begin soon. Amenities that will benefit from the money will include the grandstands, the kiosk, and the bathrooms - as well as the field itself.
Together with the council's contribution, almost $1.8 million will go towards refurbishment and upgrading the sports complex.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said that it was a testament to the success of the community opinion groups.
"They asked us to improve the amenities, we put aside 650,000 for a contribution ... It just shows that the concept of the COG is working and we just have to get that underway," he said.
"Teams and groups who used the oval came out, it was really significant that they'd done a lot of work - they'd already done the design and consultation."
That design and consultation estimated final costs to be around 1.3 million dollars to improve Hanwood Oval, leaving Griffith City Council with a potential surplus $500,000 to add extras.
A particular point of concern raised by user groups was bringing bathrooms in line with current regulations regarding disabled access - as well as making them fit for use by females on game days.
Cr Curran said that would be specifically addressed to handle the increased number of female athletes using the field since it was initially built.
The council has previously appealed to the state government for funding to improve Hanwood Oval, applying to the Regional Sports Facilities Fund for a million dollars however the application was unsuccessful at the time.
Cr Curran said that the change of mind was a success for the council and town.
"It's great that we got the contribution from the state government, it's a really good outcome."
