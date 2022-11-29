The Area News

Almost two million dollars has been set aside for long-awaited improvements to Hanwood Oval

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 29 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Million dollar grant for Hanwood Sportsground

Following a commitment from Griffith City Council to improve the state of Hanwood Oval, the council has been awarded over a million dollars for much-needed changes and improvements.

