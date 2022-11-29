Griffith shoe store voted best customer service in country

The Athlete's Foot outlet in Griffith has been voted as having the best customer service in the country, and being the best store overall in NSW.
The competition across all Athlete's Foot stores and is derived from customer feedback surveys, has singled out Griffith's store for their outstanding service. The store won the same award last year, proving that the recognition is no mere fluke for them.
The survey includes three questions, asking customers to rate the willingness and friendliness of salespeople, whether they got the right shoe, and whether they would recommend the store to friends or family.
Store franchisee Glennis Damini said she attributed the success to a customer-focused approach, separate from other retail.
"For us, our mission statement is to achieve absolute customer satisfaction," she said.
"When people come in, we ask questions like 'what are you using it for' - we're all trained in footwear and types of feet so we try and match what the customer needs ... we guide the customer into the shoe that's best for them."
She added that the store tried their best to be involved in the community, frequently checking in with retirement villages and primary schools to talk about the importance of foot health and wearing the right shoe.
"We really care about our customers, we've delivered shoes to people's houses," Ms Damini said.
"People don't realise that what they put on their feet can affect their wellbeing ... for us, it's about educating people as well."
Ms Damini added that the final step was hiring staff.
"We all love what we do, I've got amazing staff - just the best staff ever. That's the most important thing," she said.
"You can have the ugliest shoe in the world, but if you've got good staff ... sometimes retailers worry about the stock and having the best of everything but if you haven't got the staff, they're not going to sell."
As the store battens down hatches ahead of their busiest period of the year in January, Ms Damini said they weren't quite able to celebrate the win with staff just yet but that they would be celebrating once the back-to-school period was over.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
