The Athlete's Foot in Griffith has been voted as having the best customer service in the country

By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Griffith shoe store voted best customer service in country

The Athlete's Foot outlet in Griffith has been voted as having the best customer service in the country, and being the best store overall in NSW.

