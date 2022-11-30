Casella vineyards sold to manager, Canadian pension fund

A portfolio of vineyards owned by Casellas has been sold.
The 35 properties totaling 7215 hectares across NSW and South Australia was snapped up by Southern Premium Vineyards and the Canadian Public Sector Pension Investment Board.
The sale includes plant, equipment and water entitlements and will see Southern Premium Vineyards manage the farms.
The value of the transaction has not be disclosed.
Southern Premium Vineyards operates 450 hectares of vineyards in South Australia and has entered was is described as a long-term strategic partnership which includes a grape supply agreement.
"We are pleased to be entering this partnership with SPV, a platform of PSP Investments, which is an investor with a proven track record of successful long-term investment in agribusiness in Australia and around the world," Casella Family Brands managing director John Casella said.
"We are confident that SPV will continue to deliver the quality and consistency of the grapes we require, safeguard and preserve the vineyards and ensure the wellbeing of employees."
Southern Premium Vineyards director Nick Gill said his business's strategy was to offer wine companies a "multi-regional grape supply solution" as an alternative to owning or leasing vineyards.
"A partnership with Casella is a perfect fit for this strategy," Mr Gill said.
Casella aims to reinvest the proceeds from the sale into its Australian and international business to fund further growth.
Marc Drouin, Senior Managing Director, Real Assets and Global Head of Natural Resources Investments, PSP Investments,
PSP Investments global head of natural resources investments Marc Drouin said Casella had an impressive portfolio of vineyards in the country's most highly regarded wine regions.
"Our commitment to sustainable farming combined with our longterm investment horizon allows PSP Investments to lever Australia's unique global competitive position for its quality wine grapes," Mr Drouin said.
"This acquisition is a cornerstone investment for both SPV and PSP Investments' global wine portfolio."
Approval for the transaction has been granted by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
Casella's portfolio of 35 vineyards initially hit the market in May.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
