Griffith has been given $450,000 to fix dangerous potholes, from the 50 million dollar fund

Updated November 29 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 12:30pm
Griffith City Council has been awarded 450,000 dollars to fix potholes. Photo on file.

Griffith City Council has received a grant of $450,000 to fix potholes caused by recent devastating storms and flooding, but Mayor Doug Curran says it won't go far.

