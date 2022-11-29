Griffith City Council has received a grant of $450,000 to fix potholes caused by recent devastating storms and flooding, but Mayor Doug Curran says it won't go far.
The NSW Government announced a $50 million fund to help councils in the state repair potholes after flooding, but with the money spread around to so many, some councils have found themselves with just a little.
Councillor Curran said that while anything would help, they would have to focus on the most problematic potholes.
"It's not great, but it's equitable based on the length of the roads. Some councils got more, some got less," he said.
"It'll help, but there's more than half a million dollars in damage to our roads ... it will allow us to address the most dangerous areas."
He estimated that $450,000 would help fix around ten per cent of the problem roads in Griffith, but that they would be keeping an eye on future funding announcements while trying to fix current damaged roads.
"Some roads aren't ready to be repaired - we need them to be dry, we need good warm weather which we don't have ... I know the staff have been working overtime, doing a sensational job trying to limit damage so hats off to them."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said that the money was not intended to be a long-term solution.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles."
Council staff haven't yet made a final decision on which roads will be prioritised, but Cr Curran said that it would come down to which roads have the most traffic and which are in the worst condition.
"It's about the safety aspect."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
