The Griffith Demons' women's MIA League season came to an end as they were beaten by the West Wyalong Wildcats.
The Wildcats won 59 to 47 before being beaten in the grand final by Leeton.
Demons' Women's coach Carolyn Snow said the team played really tough basketball and Griffith remained in the contest.
After being down 15 points at half-time the Demons closed the gap up until the final quarter.
"They couldn't quite get over the top of them," Snow said.
"We would just get close and but they would extend their lead out."
Injury ruled out the Demons' best scorer Tameeka Coleman but Snow said Abbey Campbell and Emerson Waide were the highest scorers in the semi-final.
"They did an amazing job," she said.
Snow said many of the Demons were new to the league with only two or three playing before and they had done Griffith proud with their effort.
Snow said the Leeton said was the form team and it was a well-deserved win for the team which hadn't won since 2015.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
