The Area News

Griffith Demons trail Wildcats through semi final

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerson Waide was one of the top scorers for the Demons. Photo by Liam Warren

The Griffith Demons' women's MIA League season came to an end as they were beaten by the West Wyalong Wildcats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.