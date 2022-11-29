The Area News

Griffith golfers honoured Golf NSW medals

By Annie Hicks
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 12:00pm
Griffith's Golf NSW medal winners Cherie Eade (division two), Kathy King (division one), Jill Hammond (division three). Photo contributed

Last Wednesday 22 ladies played a 4BBB Aggregate. The winners were Yvonne Couper and Rose Alpen with a score of 60 points.

