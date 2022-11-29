Last Wednesday 22 ladies played a 4BBB Aggregate. The winners were Yvonne Couper and Rose Alpen with a score of 60 points.
There were three pairs who came in with 59 points and therefore a countback was required. Dulcie Knight and Donna Dossetor survived the countback and were declared the runners up from Chris Cunial and Will Mead. Balls went down to 56 points.
Our presentation evening took place last Wednesday. Thirty ladies gathered at the Golf Club for pizzas and fellowship before the formal ceremony when various awards and trophies were given out.
The winners of the Golf NSW Medals were Kathy King division one; Cherie Eade division two and Jill Hammond division three. The Gold Medal winners were Natalie Cassidy, division one and Liz Humphreys. The winner of the most improved Handicap was Jill Hammond who lost 17 shots (44 to 27). Congratulations to all of the above ladies.
The Women's Summer Competition commenced last Saturday with a Stableford and there were sufficient numbers for two divisions. The course was in wonderful condition and there were some good scores.
Elizabeth Graham had an excellent round of golf coming in with 37 points to win Division One.
Two shots back was runner up Annie Hicks.
Congratulations to Dorian Radue who handled the course very well carding a credible 39 points which was the best score of the day and won her Division Two.
Elizabeth Barker was the runner up with 36 points. The score required to win a ball was 30 points.
Both today and Saturday the competition will be a stableford.
