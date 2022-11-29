Gerry Hartnett 353 held on to be B Grade Champ, Lance Poka 358 second. John Brennick led all the way to take out the C Grade title on 373 ahead of Junior Jack Mingay 387. Mingay, who shows a lot of promise, held his nerve after 104 in the first round to follow it with rounds of 92, 97, 94. Blake Millis, 339, is the Junior Champ and has a great future having only been playing for less than two years. Handicap winners in each grade: A Col Vearing 278 nett. A Reserve Aaron Lawler 291 nett, B Garry Hartnett 285 nett, C John Brennick 293 nett. A big thank you to Dom's Motors for their continued support which saw around 40 players in the four rounds.

