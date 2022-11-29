The Dom's Motors Griffith Golf Club Club Championships saw a changing of the guard with Matt Staines not playing and Jason Magoci reclaiming the title that has been in Staines keeping for a long period.
Magoci had a shaky start, shooting nine over par 80 in the first round, shot 78 in the second round to be one behind Travis Payne 79/78.
However he spread eagled the field in the third round, firing even par 71 then followed it up with 75 on Sunday to win by six shots on 304 over Col Vearing who carded 74 off the stick on each of the final two days to finish on 310.
It was a close finish in A Reserve, Steve Matheson with a final round of 79 to clinch the win over Bryan Salvestro and Brad Hammond 329 to 333.
Gerry Hartnett 353 held on to be B Grade Champ, Lance Poka 358 second. John Brennick led all the way to take out the C Grade title on 373 ahead of Junior Jack Mingay 387. Mingay, who shows a lot of promise, held his nerve after 104 in the first round to follow it with rounds of 92, 97, 94. Blake Millis, 339, is the Junior Champ and has a great future having only been playing for less than two years. Handicap winners in each grade: A Col Vearing 278 nett. A Reserve Aaron Lawler 291 nett, B Garry Hartnett 285 nett, C John Brennick 293 nett. A big thank you to Dom's Motors for their continued support which saw around 40 players in the four rounds.
Last Saturday's club event was a single stroke. Col Vearing 66 nett fired 74 off the stick, birdies on the first, fourth and 17th. Aaron Lawler 67 nett, 77 scratch second, birdie on the 18th on a countback from Jason Magoci .Michael Gaffey 67 nett won B Grade, nailing a birdie on the second, Garry Cox 71 nett runner-up on a countback Paul Connell. Chris Gill 67 nett best in C Grade over Nathan Lewis 71 nett. Magoci won the fourth and 16th pins, seventh Chris Forwood, eighth Chris Fuchs, 11th Trent McFadzean, 15th Justin Robertson. Vouchers to 75 nett.
Another single stroke on Sunday with 83 players. Col Vearing once again won A Grade, firing 74 of the stick to card 67 nett ahead of Ryan Harrison 69 nett, 78 scratch. Fusi Fidow 68 nett, 82 scratch won B Grade ahead of Lance Poka 70 nett. Rod McNabb 70 nett was best in C Grade on a countback over Ross Anderson 70 nett. Steve Matheson won the fourth and seventh pins, eighth Nic Guglielmino, 11th Mike Coleman, 15th Jason Magoci, 16th Peter Centofanti. Vouchers to 74 nett.
The event on Saturday is a monthly medal single stroke which is also the playoff for the gold medal in each grade. Members who have won a monthly medal will playoff for a gold in the grade they won a medal. Today and Sunday's events are both stablefords. The veterans played a stableford with 31 players in two grades. Craig Dredge 37 points won division one Steve Matheson 35 points was runner-up. Joe Cudmore 37 points was best in division ahead of Byron James 36 points. Pins fourth Steve Matheson, seventh Gavin Brady, 16th Tony McBride. Vouchers to 31 points.
Last Wednesday's stableford with 31 players in two grades. Tony De Marco, 37 points, won division one over Taoloa Toru 36 points on a countback over Gerry Cox. Jorge Wood 40 points won division two, Gavin Brady 37 points second. Cox won the seventh pin, Wood 11th, Okotai Woeti 15th. Vouchers to 33 points.
