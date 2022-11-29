The Area News

Jason Magoci claims Griffith Golf Club Championship for 2022

By John Bortolazzo
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 11:37am
Jason Magoci has won the 2022 Griffith Golf Club Championship.

The Dom's Motors Griffith Golf Club Club Championships saw a changing of the guard with Matt Staines not playing and Jason Magoci reclaiming the title that has been in Staines keeping for a long period.

