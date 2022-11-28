Moving to Melbourne: A guide to thriving in Australia's style capital

Explore everything you need to know about making the move to Melbourne and thriving in Australia's style capital. Picture by Shutterstock

It's no secret that Melbourne is a great place to live. It has actually been considered the most liveable city for seven years in a row.



But what makes Melbourne so special? What can you expect if you make the move here?



In this guide, we explore everything you need to know about making the move to Melbourne and thriving in Australia's style capital.

What is Melbourne known for and why is it a great place to live?

Melbourne is known for its trendy neighbourhoods, café culture, beautiful parks and gardens, sporting facilities and thriving arts and cultural scene.



There's something for everyone here - from the bustling CBD to the hipster melting pots of Collingwood and Fitzroy. The city also has a good sense of community spirit as well as a laidback lifestyle, all in all, it's an incredibly diverse and vibrant city

How do I go about moving to Melbourne?

If you're from another country you should first look into the VISA requirements and decide on the VISA that you're going to be using. If you already have Australian citizenship then you won't have to worry. It's also important to make sure your qualifications and experience match the local job market.

After that has been done, it's time to find accommodation - whether it's a shared house, apartment or a suburban family home.



What are some of the best neighbourhoods in Melbourne to live in?

When it comes to finding somewhere to live this city doesn't disappoint, it is home to plenty of trendy and vibrant neighbourhoods, each with its own charm and appeal. The most popular neighbourhoods in Melbourne include:

Fitzroy

This hipster enclave is known for its eclectic mix of art galleries, trendy bars and cafés, and vintage shops. The music scene is also very vibrant in Fitzroy so if you fancy going out for some drinks and watching live music then you'll appreciate this area. It's also home to some of the best restaurants in Melbourne.

South Yarra

This upscale neighbourhood is known for its luxury hotels, trendy restaurants and bars, and beautiful parks and gardens. It is quite close to the CBD so if you're planning on working in the centre of the city then it is a convenient location.

St Kilda

This beachside area is known for its lively atmosphere, great restaurants and cafes, and an impressive array of shops. The area is quite pricey since it's so close to the beach and the city, so be prepared to pay a premium for this picturesque landscape.

What are some of the best things to do in Melbourne?

If you're looking for things to do in Melbourne then you'll likely be spoiled for choice. The city has a vibrant arts and culture scene, with world-class galleries, theatres and museums. It's also home to some of the best restaurants in the world, so there's something to appeal to everyone's taste buds.

The city also has lush parks and gardens, and sports fans can enjoy watching a game at one of the city's many sporting venues. Also if you're looking for a night out on the town, you will experience no shortage of trendy bars and nightclubs.

How expensive is living in Melbourne compared to other cities around the world?

If you compare it to most cities around the world then it is rather expensive to live in Melbourne. The cost of living can be particularly daunting for newcomers who are not used to the high prices of Australian goods and services.

