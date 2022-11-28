A missing teenager believed to have been swept away by floodwaters was reportedly last seen near the Balranald swing bridge over the Murrumbidgee River.
The multi-agency search for the missing 19-year-old man resumed on at 7am on Monday, with Marine Rescue, the Rural Fire Service, and the Sate Emergency Service assisting officers from the Barrier Police District.
The man has been missing since about 11.30am on Saturday, November 26, following reports he had been swept into floodwaters.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the man was last seen near the Balranald swing bridge, located off Court Street.
The bridge crosses the Murrumbidgee River, which was 7.34 metres high at the Balranald Weir at 10am on Monday.
The river is expected to peak near 7.4 metres on December 3 or 4.
The spokesperson said police continue to liaise with the missing man's family.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
