Griffith's Harry Rowston is heading to Greater Western Sydney after being selected by the Giants at pick 16

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:14am
Harry Rowston is headed to GWS after being selected by the Giants at pick 16. Picture by Getty Images

Griffith's Harry Rowston is heading to Greater Western Sydney (GWS) next season.

