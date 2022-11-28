After Griffith went pink in October, the money has been tallied up and sent away to the McGrath Foundation to go towards breast cancer research and support.
Griffith Real Estate co-ordinates the month-long fundraiser in October every year, but this year marked a return to the annual charity event since COVID-19 put a hamper on running it for 2020 and 2021.
The event challenges businesses to decorate their storefronts and windows in pink to raise awareness, as well as including a number of events like a Ladies Night and a barbecue to help with local efforts and rally for individuals.
The winning business this year was fashion outlet 'Stomp', who took out a $500 travel voucher for their bright window display. Storefronts were voted on by Griffith residents.
The events this year saw $18,000 raised for the McGrath Foundation, with a little left over for the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group.
The 'Ladies Night' alone raised $7000 for the McGrath Foundation, with another $1500 going to the local support group.
Tayla Hammond, who takes the lead on organising said that while they hadn't hit their goal of $80,000, they were still pleased with the money raised - especially considering the rising cost of living and the impacts of the pandemic.
"We're really proud of our efforts ... we were overwhelmed with support," she said.
"With COVID especially, we understand the situation ... we're happy with the result."
She and co-organiser Alivia Irvine said that next year, they hoped to see more businesses get involved.
"We're hoping to see more community involvement ... so it's less 'us' and more 'community.'"
They paid particular note to their major supporters, including local businesses like Irribiz, Strawberries on Ice, Middy's Electrical, Janet's Designs and Signs, Calabria Family Wines, Spiers Jewellery and Cocoa & Bean.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
