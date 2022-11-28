The Area News

Pink Up Griffith campaign raised a little over $18,000 for breast cancer awareness and support

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:25am, first published November 28 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Hammond and Alivia Irvine, key organisers of the Pink Up Griffith campaign. Photo contributed.

After Griffith went pink in October, the money has been tallied up and sent away to the McGrath Foundation to go towards breast cancer research and support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.