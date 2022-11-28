The Area News

Police pulled in almost 20kg of marijuana during a random breath test in Hay

Updated November 28 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
Cops make 20kg drug bust during RBT

Police uncovered almost 20 kilograms of marijuana and $16,000 in cash during a random breath test in Hay.

