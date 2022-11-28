Cops make 20kg drug bust during RBT

Police uncovered almost 20 kilograms of marijuana and $16,000 in cash during a random breath test in Hay.
At 1pm on November 27, police with the Hay Highway Patrol stopped a motor home on the Sturt Highway for a random breath test. Police searched the motor home and seized 19.5kg of cannabis and $16,000 in cash from the 21-year old male driver and 27-year old male passenger.
The two were arrested and taken to Hay Police Station, where they were charged with one count of supplying cannabis and one count of dealing with criminal proceeds.
The pair were refused bail and will appear in Griffith Local Court on November 28.
