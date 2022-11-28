Griffith's rugby league teams have been given a red carpet invite to a new regional pre-season knock-out rugby league tournament.
Batemans Bay is to host the Monaro Knockout and cash prizes are just one of the draws on offer to teams.
The Knockout is a new competition started by Canberra Region Rugby League created to give regional league players new competition and experience.
Canberra Region and Community Rugby League general manager Mark Vergano OAM said the competition was a unique opportunity for rugby league clubs often classified too small for other similar competitions.
"There isn't too many of these carnivals with prize money that are open to small clubs," Mr Vergano said.
"It gives these clubs an experience they don't often get elsewhere."
The competition gives preference to teams from Group 16, Group 20 - based out of Griffith, George Tooke Shield near Canberra and the Woodbridge Cup from the central mid-west.
Mr Vergano said teams often became siloed in their own competition, and the Monaro Knockout provided an opportunity to go on tour as a team pre-season and play against different competition.
"If it is Griffith playing Batemans Bay, that is terrific," he said.
"We don't get those opportunities much, and it adds variety to the season.
"It gives them something else to aspire to and play in."
The competition has both a men's tackle and women's league tag competition. The winner of the men's competition walks away with $5000; the women's with $3000.
Games are full-field, 13-player games with two 15-minute halves.
Men's registration costs $400 per team; women's $200.
The knockout competition will be played on March 31 and April 1 at Mackay Park, Batemans Bay - "an attractive place to play," Mr Vergano said.
For more information, or to register, email: CRRL@raiders.com.au
Team registrations close 5pm January 30.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
