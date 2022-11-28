The Area News

Group 20, Group 16, George Tooke Shield and Woodbridge Cup get red carpet invite to Monaro Knockout

Updated November 28 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 12:24pm
Uafu Lavaka running forward for the Black and Whites during the Group 20 minor semi-final in 2022. Griffith and Group 20 rugby league clubs have been given a preferential invite to a new pre-season knockout in Batemans Bay in 2023. Photo by Liam Warren

Griffith's rugby league teams have been given a red carpet invite to a new regional pre-season knock-out rugby league tournament.

