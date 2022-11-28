Police taking action on the roads

Police have been taking action on the roads, cracking down on motorists driving unregistered vehicles or without valid licenses.
November 25 saw a number of busts, as police pulled over a white Toyota in Hanwood for a random breath test.
While the 64-year-old man recorded a negative reading on the breathalyser, he was asked to produce his license which showed that it was currently disqualified. The man's license had been disqualified for driving under the influence of drugs.
The man was charged with driving while disqualified and will appear before Griffith Local Court at a later date.
Over in Yoogali, police pulled over a trail motorbike on McCormack Road. A 19-year-old Griffith man was riding the unregistered bike when police attempted to stop - although the rider continued for some time.
When the bike stopped and police spoke to the rider, he produced a learner's permit although officers noticed that they could 'smell alcohol.'
The rider was submitted to a breath test and produced a mid-range result. He was promptly arrested and taken to the police station, where he was charged with a mid-range PCA and issued with fines for using an unregistered vehicle, not obeying police direction and being unlicensed for the class.
The man will appear before Griffith Local Court at a later date.
