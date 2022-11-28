The Area News

Police cracked down on unlicensed or unregistered drivers over the weekend in Hanwood and Yoogali

Updated November 28 2022 - 12:07pm, first published 11:30am
Police taking action on the roads

Police have been taking action on the roads, cracking down on motorists driving unregistered vehicles or without valid licenses.

Local News

