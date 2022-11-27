Waiting for action simply risks lives

Crossing the road to get to school shouldn't be an exercise which risks life and limb.
Unless you're going to Hanwood Public School in which case you've got to find a moment to navigate the Kidman Way, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the area.
It's far from the fault of drivers that the road is dangerous for children though. Most drivers are simply trying to get the job done safely themselves.
In 1913 when Hanwood Public was built heavy combination trucks weren't the way freight and agriculture produce was taken to market.
In 2019, it was granted a school crossing supervisor and it remains ironic that it was found to be too dangerous for a supervisor to work there.
So it comes down to the state government who manage and maintain the road.
They have failed in the basic duty of protecting the children and parents who use the crossing.
That those parents and residents of Hanwood community, have been arguing for more than a decade for safety improvements is concerning to say the least.
That it's also been raised by the community in Griffith City Council's traffic committee meetings, where there are state transport department representatives, and the crossing still remains a danger is the sign of serious neglect.
For their part, the state government say there's a design to improve safety, but considering it's taken so long to get to this point, that design may no longer be suitable as more agricultural product makes its way to market.
The Hanwood community shouldn't have to wait years or for something terrible to happen for the government to act in our children's best interests.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
