The Area News

Panthers' captain hopes for improvement after win against Hanwood Wanderers

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated November 27 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 10:00pm
Leagues Club Panthers' Logan Matheson facing a delivery from Hanwood during their game on Saturday. Photo by Declan Rurenga

After bowling the Hanwood Wanderers all out for 66, Leagues Club Panthers' captain Jim Binks is hoping to see some improvement from his team.

