After bowling the Hanwood Wanderers all out for 66, Leagues Club Panthers' captain Jim Binks is hoping to see some improvement from his team.
"I don't think we bowled to the greatest standard but we took every opportunity," Binks said.
In 28.4 overs Connor Matheson took six Hanwood wickets, Thomas Bristow took two while Billy Evans and Daniel Bozic took one each.
Binks said the Panthers were without key bowlers Noah Gaske and Dean Villata.
"Our bowling line up wasn't at full capacity. Hope there's better things to come," he said.
When Panthers came to bat they had to chase down 66 runs and in 17 overs they made 68 handing them the win.
Binks led his team from the middle scoring 24, while Logan Matheson scored 20 and Daniel Bozic scored 18.
"You get some luck sometimes," Binks said.
"Our run chase was a bit scattered, we should have lost a few less wickets."
Hanwood's Angus Bartter took three wickets, Varun Valsalan took two and Dean Catanzariti claimed one.
Binks said the way Logan Matheson had been batting over the past couple of week was impressive, and compliment Bozic on his clean striking.
"He did well to finish the chase," he said.
Binks said at the start of the season Connor Matheson wasn't someone who wouldn't normally have gotten the chance to bowl but made the most of the opportunity when it came up.
"It's handy to have someone like him up your sleeve."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
