The MIA League trophy came down to the final quarter between Griffith and West Wyalong.
At the end of the first quarter, West Wyalong led by a single point before Griffith turned it around to establish a lead at half time of 29-26.
The Demons started the final quarter with a 46-42 lead but it was not to be as West Wyalong built overtook Griffith to win 62-60.
"We needed to build on those leads," Cullen said.
"I think they didn't do anything we couldn't handle."
Cullen said a lack defensive urgency allowed the Wildcats back into the game at each of the breaks and while Griffith were able to maintain pace it wasn't enough.
In the final quarter Cullen said West Wyalong worked the ball up the inside and scored four three-point plays. He said most teams might get four of those plays across a game.
"They got that in the last quarter," he said.
Cullen said it was a sign of West Wyalong's due diligence.
"They didn't panic and worked to what they did best and credit to them, they got it done," he said.
Cullen said the Demons demonstrated significant improvement from their first game against the Wildcats and executed their game plan better.
He said at points the ball movement and decisions on where shot went cost the Demons during the game.
READ MORE
Griffith however, were without Jacob Testoni due to injury which Cullen said made a big impact.
"Everyone else stepped up, it was ours to win."
Cullen highlighted the efforts of Steve McKenna who ran every minute of the game and was marked by West Wyalong's most valuable player for almost the entire game.
He also praised the efforts of Mason Salvestro who stepped up from the bench into the starting squad as point-guard.
Cullen said the move from the bench to the starting squad on Saturday changed the team's dynamic.
"The guys did really well to play as well as they did considering we haven't run that combination of players all year," he said.
The Demons had youth on their side, because aside from McKenna, the average age of Demons' was 20.
"It was pretty positive on the whole, a lot of these players haven't played a final so they have that experience now," he said.
Cullen said in future he hoped the MIA League could expand as it provided an opportunity for the region's younger basketballers to play the game at a higher standard and intensity.
"It's good to see it back on the court and all the towns enjoying the competition," Cullen said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.