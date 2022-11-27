The Ex-Servicemen's Eagles made the most of a good wicket and fast outfield on Exies Oval number two on Saturday.
The Eagles won the toss and headed straight to the crease.
Playing out their overs, they set a total of 202 for the Coro Cougars to chase.
With Connor Bock out for the game, Phil Burge stepped in as captain for the weekend and said it was a good team performance.
"Everyone chipped in and contributed," he said.
Burge led by example and scored 53 runs off 79 balls, he was followed by Ali Medhi (35 off 28) and Joshua Davies was on 21 not out.
Coro's Tim Rand proved to be dangerous taking four Eagles wickets. Jake Rand, Adrian Axtill, Shane Hutchinson and Jonathon Morris all picked up a wicket each.
Burge said it was pleasing to see the team get time out in the middle and didn't lose clumps of wickets to bowlers.
"We were able to put on those partnerships and get a good total on the board," he said.
With Coro facing a tough ascent to reach the Eagles' target, they initially appeared to be on target before some economical bowling left them short.
Burge said Coro batted well but eventually ran out of overs as they hit 163.
Coro's Tim Rand was the team's best at the crease scoring 34 off 68 balls, he was followed by Matthew Signor with 36 off 49, Jake Rand with 31 off 39 and Mathew Axtill with 13 off 19.
"Sam Breed was pretty economical up front, he got us the first three wickets," he said.
Burge said Medhi backed his efforts on the crease with some tight bowling and picked up the wicket of Coro's Mathew Axtill.
"We always like to bowl them out, but if you're economical you can apply more pressure and if you're chasing a large total the pressure can build pretty quickly," Burge said.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
