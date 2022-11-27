PET OF THE WEEK: Chonk the smoochy tabby just loves attention

Chonk is a smoochy cat who just loves attention, constant pats and his food!
As he was dumped at the Pound we are unaware of his past life, so can only assume his love language was food. His diet will need to be strict to prevent him from adding any extra kilos.
Although he can be a little shy at first, Chonk will thrive in a quiet, calm home, ideally with an experienced cat owner.
He can be picked up but at present prefers to be patted and stroked when he is on ground level. He is untested with other cats but with slow proper introductions he may be able to live with an existing cat.
Chonk is a cat with so much love to give and once settled in his new home with some frequent brushing, he will be the most stunning beautiful boy. He really is an amazing purr machine looking for a strict indoor home and a family that will cherish and adore him!
Chonk is still completing his impound time but can be released to his new home on November 29 provided his owners do not come forward prior to this date. If you can offer this stunning tabby boy a loving home, please call Griffith City Council on 1300 176 077.
Pre-adoption meet and greets are now being accepted.
Adoption of animals from Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre includes de-sexing, first vaccination, microchipping and NSW lifetime registration. Male cat adoption fee is $227.
