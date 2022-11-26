Griffith institution Romeo and Giulietta has had a difficult few months, but made a long-awaited return on November 25.
A faulty eftpos machine set fire to the beloved restaurant back in June, causing significant smoke damage.
Joe Romeo, the owner and manager of the restaurant, said that the whole event took around 40 minutes.
"40 minutes of smoke and fire can bloody ruin a bloke's livelihood - We've had to get the kitchen set up, new equipment and really set everythingup again. It's a big process," he said.
After the fire, and in between dealing with insurance companies to rebuild, Mr Romeo has been catering a few events and selling pre-made pizzas from Billabong bottleshop on Banna Avenue, but he said it wasn't quite the same.
"I'm really looking forward to getting out and serving the customers again."
But after months of catering a few events and occasions, the restaurant announced they would be opening for takeaway only from November 25.
Head chef Kelly-Marie Bollington said that it was 'fantastic' to be back in the kitchen.
"It's very exciting. We've missed everyone - the whole team haven't been together for a while," she said.
"It was so devastating, so tonight is such an exciting time."
Potentially even more excited than the staff are pizza lovers keen to get another feed from the beloved restaurant.
"We were swamped," said Mr Romeo, regarding the first night of the reopening before getting back to preparing for a similarly busy evening on November 26.
Mr Romeo and Ms Bollington were both looking forward to a full re-opening soon, estimated to be in early 2023 depending on how further renovations go.
Ms Bollington said that while they are currently open for takeaway on Sunday evenings, but wasn't sure whether it would continue.
"We're not sure at this stage if we'll keep that Sunday night going for takeaways, but it's definitely a possibility."
Romeo and Giulietta will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Orders can be placed at 6962 7728.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
