Man pleads guilty to Facebook scam order to repay victim

A Griffith man has been fined $750 for trying to deceive someone trying to buy a freezer on social media.
Harwant Singh, 33, of Curtain Street, faced Griffith Local Court for the first time on a charge of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and pled guilty on November 23.
According to documents tendered to court, Singh created an advertisement for a freezer to be placed on Facebook Marketplace for $190 on September 9 around 11am.
He was contacted by a man enquiring if he could see the freezer on the following Sunday, but Singh told the victim that "I need to sell it today".
Singh sent through a photo, his bank details and his address.
At 11.30am, Singh called the victim asking him to see the freezer and asking him to send the money immediately. The victim agreed to send through of the money and the other half when he came to collect it. Singh received $95.
At 12.56pm, Singh sent a message asking to pay the rest of the money otherwise it may be sold to someone else for the same price. The victim requested a refund of his $95.
At 2.20pm, Singh was asked by the victim to hold off on selling the freezer as he would visit in a few days to pick it up.
Singh said he needed the money today and asked the victim to transfer another $95, which he did.
At 9am on September 11, the victim arrived at Singh's address to pick up the freezer however received no answer from Singh.
He reported the matter to officers at Griffith police station, who later visited Singh on October 1.
Singh told police that he was going to send the money back but had claimed to have "lost" the victim's number, before being presented with his own phone and text message log.
READ MORE
Singh's solicitor William Glowrey said Singh's early plea was a sign of contrition and remorse.
He said at the time Singh had just been laid off from his job and wasn't working currently.
Mr Glowrey said Singh was struggling with a gambling addiction and a number of personal issues and once he had obtained the money it had been spent.
He said his client had committed to repay the money and asked Magistrate Trevor Khan to consider a community corrections order.
Mr Khan labelled Singh's actions as "predatory".
He said Singh didn't just lure his victim into paying him money through selling an item on social media but aggressively pressured them into paying.
"This form of offending is becoming way too common," Mr Khan said.
"It strikes at why people should trust other human beings."
Mr Khan said a gambling addiction wasn't a mitigating factor as it could be fed in other ways and Singh had shown a conscious effort in luring his victim.
Mr Khan accepted Singh's early guilty plea and that he currently had limited means due to unemployment.
Singh was convicted and fined $750, he will serve 18 months on a community corrections order and was ordered to repay his victim the $190.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.