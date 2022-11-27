The Area News
Court

Harwant Singh fined $750 and will repay victim after being convicted of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception

By The Area News
November 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man pleads guilty to Facebook scam order to repay victim

A Griffith man has been fined $750 for trying to deceive someone trying to buy a freezer on social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.