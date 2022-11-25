Griffith teachers took part in a roundtable discussion on a new plan to reward excellence in teaching that's hoped to begin in 2023.
Teachers and principals met to offer feedback on new career pathway proposals and potential pay increases for classroom teachers assessed as 'experts' under a new initiative.
The proposal suggests creation of new teaching roles in schools across the state, with salaries from $117,000 to $147,000, based on the amount of time spent mentoring and collaborating.
Professor John Hattie, who developed the paper, said that it was important to hear from the ground team.
"We already know from feedback to date that schools see this reform as worthwhile, but it's important in this next step to hear exactly how they want to see it work," he said.
The most recent roundtable was held at Murrumbidgee Regional High School, inviting Griffith's teachers to have their say.
MRHS teacher Mary Casey said that the roundtable was valuable and encouraged others to participate in future sessions.
"It was great to have my voice heard. If you don't speak up, no-one knows," Ms Casey said.
"The most important thing about teaching is teaching. I do not want to go into management. We need good managers, but the most important thing I can do is be in the classroom ... It is such a cool job and so we should be rewarded for that excellence, if we are able to share it with others."
Ms Mitchell said she was grateful to Griffith's teachers for their input.
"This plan is about recognising and rewarding great teachers, with the aim of keeping them where they do their magic - in the classroom," Ms Mitchell said.
"It's vital we hear from as many teachers as possible as we develop this innovative policy and I am so grateful to teachers from the Griffith area for sharing their valuable input."
Educators who were unable to attend won't have to miss out though, with an online survey available in lieu. Members of the public can also share their views on the NSW Government's website.
