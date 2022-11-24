As the curtains draw on 2022, Griffith Regional Theatre are ready to unveil the line-up of programs and shows for 2023.
Griffith Regional Theatre manager Margaret Andreazza announced that the theatre would be sticking to a theme of 'Variety' for 2023, following 2021's "Emerge" and 2022's "Catch up in 22" theming.
"After a very busy 2022, we are so excited to announce another great line-up of programs for 2023. We've chosen the theme of 'Variety' to reflect the wide range of shows we will have on offer," she said.
The season launch will kick off on Monday December 12 at 5.30, previewing and announcing the season's shows and events - including the long-awaited return of community musicals.
Mrs Andreazza said "We are particularly excited to be again staging a Community Musical next year - the Wedding Singer - and will be inviting people to take part in this very soon."
READ MORE
The launch event will feature live entertainment and catering by In Bocca Catering along with drinks from Calabria Family Wines - while tickets are complimentary for 2022 members, non-members can book for a $10 fee.
Mrs Andreazza said that 2022 membership had been high, and they were hoping to see similar numbers in the new year.
"Membership in 2022 was very strong, with lots of people taking advantage of the benefits of being a member, and we expect many people will want to re-join for 2023 when they see the line-up we have coming."
More information and tickets can be found at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au or by visiting the theatre in business hours.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.