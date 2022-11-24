Weekend nightlife around the city
Twice Shy headlines Acoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel from 7pm. John Martin is on the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Analog Trick will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Rossi will work the decks at the Area Hotel on Saturday. The Griffith Country Music Muster gathers at the Coro Club from 1pm until 5pm.
Indoor market opens on Yambil Street
Food, clothing, art, jewellery, some refreshments and sweet DJ beats? Pitched as a market but cooler, RORing trade runs from midday on Sunday at the Rooms of Requirement.
Pop-up art exhibition comes to Rooms of Requirement
TXTRD Art has taken over the walls of the Rooms of Requirement in Yambil Street, the exhibition features handmade textured art. The exhibition continues until December 1.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
19 finalists in jewellery award featured
An exhibition to celebrate three decades of the National Contemporary Jewellery Award has opened at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition features the work of finalists in the national award. The National Contemporary Jewellery Collection is the flagship exhibition for Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition closes on December 18.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
