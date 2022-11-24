The Area News
Have Your Say

It's God's climate, we just live in it

November 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: It's God's climate, we just live in it

GOD'S IN CHARGE OF CLIMATE

We hear tell that the New Zealand Prime Minister has proposed to fine the farmers over there for their animal emissions into the atmosphere such is a cause for climate change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.