LETTERS: It's God's climate, we just live in it

We hear tell that the New Zealand Prime Minister has proposed to fine the farmers over there for their animal emissions into the atmosphere such is a cause for climate change.
What has been conveniently overlooked is that mankind also release emissions into the atmosphere on a daily basis.
Now is it going to be proposed that they too be fined for doing what comes naturally?
Me thinks her move is just another sneaky way of destroying the meat industry, another cause, by sending the farmers financially to the wall so that animal farming is no longer viable. These climate change lovies may well feel that they are doing society a favour.
However it is the farmer who grows the crops to feed the world on fertile land which people rely on for their daily sustenance as well as milk from the cows, veges, eggs and so on. Cripple our farmers and the world starves.
Putting all these renewables on lush farming land needed for crops is in itself a grave error. It suggest naivety to rely on sun and wind, not always available which is essential to keep electricity readily available.
Our farmers are the 'salt of the earth' as they plough the fields and scatter the good seed on the ground and it is fed and watered by God's almighty hand. It is He who calls the shots.
Perhaps He may need to withdraw the sun and wind to prove who is really in control of the climate in His world.
We are not just passing through as 'guests in it', we come and go like the wind and therefore need to butt out of His affairs and be grateful for what we have, come what may.
For four years Helen Dalton has faced little local opposition.
I want to be clear that the lack of opposition is simply because a decision was made locally to allow Helen Dalton to deliver for the community without local interference.
Not because it is politically effective, it was a decision made 1) because it is right, and 2) it supported what the majority of people voted for.
But after four years of making enemies with the NSW executive government (as opposed to working with them), politicising health and education, and thinking it is fair to attack volunteers, I believe it is time Helen's divisiveness, aggressiveness and simply rude style of politics comes to an end.
While Helen isn't my enemy, and I support many of the same policies she does, I look forward to the day our community is once again seen as a progressive multicultural growth community with a 'metropolitan vibe' that people want to visit and live in, rather than some regional backwater.
For Griffith to been seen in a positive manner, it is time for change.
In The Area News October 28, "Ask Fuzzy" by Rod Taylor featured an article by Professor Andrew Blakers (ANU) which did not list any of the environmental problems that mining the materials for solar panels, disposing of solar panels after the 20 year life span, have.
Also, as for wind turbines, there are many short comings during their lifetime and, also with disposal after their 15yr or less life span (quoting from Dr Ian Plimer's book Green Murder). Part of the turbine construction requires them to include fibreglass impregnated with epoxy resins to increase strength. These are made from petroleum products.
A product used in the epoxy resins is a highly toxic synthetic organic compound BisphenolA which makes up 30 to 40 per cent of the resins. BisphenolA is an endocrine disrupter that has been linked to about eighty diseases, including cancer and reproductive disorders.
Whether it be COVID or climate change it is not reasonable, in this day and age, to push one point of view. There is, in fact, always two sides to any controversial topic. It seems to me that vested interests are pushing the point of view that suits commercial interests and stifles debate which will lead to bad results.
