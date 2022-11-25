EDITORIAL: Problems are known, it's solutions needed

Thanks to Griffith's councillors students, parents and teachers will be able to go back to the future.
Instead of taking a substantive position of advocating for improvements to Murrumbidgee Regional High School, Griffith City Council will instead invite the state's Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell to visit.
You might remember Ms Mitchell visited Griffith at the behest of the Member for Murray Helen Dalton back in 2020.
At that point the merger had just started its second year and the University of NSW's interim report about the super school had not long been released.
Ms Mitchell didn't bring an agenda or announcements but met with the school community face-to-face.
At the time, the minister said she was looking at the recommendations of the interim report and what could be done.
Parents and teachers might be forgiven for thinking that once the minister heard about problems such as the inability to attract and retain staff to Griffith schools, or the teething issues around the merger, they might be addressed.
And yet, here we are another two years down the road.
The final report by UNSW urges the NSW education department not to repeat the 'one school - two sites' model, it highlights staff morale is in the toilet, teacher vacancies remain and probably most damning of all, there's been no improvements in student outcomes.
The suggestion that council needs to consult with the community more before taking a stance is silly.
Now, there is no question there are truly incredible things happening at MRHS.
Success by their sporting teams regularly feature in the pages of this newspaper, as does students' academic success and even the litany of awards won by the school's STEM academy.
However, it is absolutely within the rights of students, parents and teachers to expect that things will get better.
You can set aside rumours, striking teachers and public education campaigners, but the problems have been documented by university researchers.
Unfortunately, it does appear as though students, parents and teachers who want to see action will have to take their chances in March at the next state election.
The Area News would welcome the education minister visiting so we can ask some pretty basic questions, but with an election in around five months, we expect the silence to be deafening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.