A Leeton woman has delivered a horse float full of supplies to Eugowra to assist families with flood recovery efforts.
Eugowra residents have expressed fears of being forgotten in flood recovery efforts after the town was devastated by flooding.
Leeton woman Rachael Ford is determined to make sure they know that won't happen, driving a float full of horse-supplies from her store to the town.
Rachael Ford has had her own experiences with losing everything unexpectedly, after thieves stole her car and horse float in September at the Canowindra Show. Ms Ford and her daughter Montana Evans found themselves stranded 300 kilometres from home.
Ms Ford said that experience had prompted her to help in any way she can.
"A few months ago, I lost my horse float and car in Canowindra so when I saw how these guys got hit, I thought 'We know what it's like and we can help' however we could," she said.
She added that while they didn't have a lot of money, they had some donations from others to fill out the float with saddles and horse supplies.
"A lot of it is from my shop but I've had a few donations from other people and I've had a donation from a lady in Wangaratta for the rest of it ... there's a few thousand dollars of stuff, we've got thirteen saddles - they're not the best but they'll get people by."
While Ms Ford's efforts will culminate in another drop-off at Forbes, she encouraged others to help where and how they can.
"This is the most that I'm going to be able to do, I'm not overly financial. We'll help Forbes as well but if people want to donate money, there's plenty of charities around that are collecting money."
